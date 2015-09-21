FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer CropScience LP reaches $5.6 mln settlement over 2008 U.S. plant explosion
September 21, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

Bayer CropScience LP reaches $5.6 mln settlement over 2008 U.S. plant explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bayer CropScience LP has reached a $5.6 million settlement over an explosion at its Institute, West Virginia, facility that killed two people in 2008, U.S. authorities said on Monday.

The company will spend $4.23 million to improve emergency preparedness and response at the West Virginia plant, pay a $975,000 penalty, and spend approximately $452,000 to improve safety at chemical storage facilities across the United States, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The deal was reached jointly with the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

