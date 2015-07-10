Lenient sentence for Beanie Babies billionaire stands

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A lenient sentence for the billionaire creator of Beanie Babies, a self-made businessman who was convicted of hiding $5.6 million in taxes, was upheld on Friday by a federal appeals court.

The Department of Justice wanted jail time for Ty Warner, 70, and asked the Seventh Circuit Court to vacate a lighter sentence imposed by a district court judge. U.S. prosecutors filed the appeal in February 2014.

But a three-judge panel on the appeals court said in a ruling that District Judge Charles Kocoras had properly used discretion in giving Warner a lighter, probation sentence following his 2013 guilty plea and conviction.

Kocoras found there were unprecedented mitigating factors in Warner’s case: he paid a huge penalty, 10 times the size of the tax loss, made massive contributions to charity and was generous with his employees. The judge sentenced him to two years’ probation and 500 hours of community service, as well as the financial sanctions.

The government appealed the sentence saying it was unreasonable, but the Circuit Court said no statute required the judge to send Warner to prison.

Warner, from Chicago, is worth $2.5 billion according to Forbes’ list of wealthy Americans. He ranks No. 276 among the most wealthy people in the United States after making his fortune on collectible Beanie Babies, which became a craze in the 1990s.

He used a shell company to hide over $107 million in a Swiss bank account that came to light when U.S. authorities began cracking down on off-shore accounts in 2008.