FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beef producer plans defamation lawsuit over pink slime furor
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Beef producer plans defamation lawsuit over pink slime furor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Beef Products Inc is planning to file a
defamation lawsuit over a product that critics have dubbed "pink
slime," in the wake of a media furor earlier this year.
    The Dakota Dunes, South Dakota-based company said it planned
to publicly discuss the lawsuit later Thursday. It did not
identify any defendants or specific allegations.
    Beef Products is the largest U.S. producer of a lean ground
beef filler made from fatty trimmings. The trimmings are sprayed
with ammonia to kill bacteria.
    While the filler has long met federal food safety standards,
critics have questioned its safety, and companies such as
McDonalds Corp and supermarket chain Safeway Inc 
stopped buying the product..
    Beef Products this year shut three of its four plants and
eliminated about 650 jobs, blaming the media furor for the cuts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.