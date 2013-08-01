Kansas meatpacker recalls 50,100 pounds of ground beef

Aug 1 (Reuters) - A Kansas meatpacker has recalled 50,100 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with the E. coli bacteria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The USDA said on Wednesday evening that routine monitoring had confirmed the presence of E.coli O157:H7 in the meat. It said there had been no reports of illness associated with eating it.

The potentially deadly bacterium can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration and, in the most severe cases, kidney failure. The very young, the elderly and people with weak immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness, the USDA said.

The products were produced on July 18 by National Beef Packing Co of Liberal, Kansas, and shipped in 40-pound to 60-pound cases to retailers, wholesalers, and food service distributors nationwide.

The recalled meat bears the number “EST. 208A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the department said.