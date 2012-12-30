FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: US has good leads on who carried out Benghazi attacks
December 30, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Obama: US has good leads on who carried out Benghazi attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The United States has some “very good leads” about who carried out the attacks in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans including the U.S. ambassador in September, President Barack Obama said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Obama told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the United States would carry out all of the recommendations put forward in an independent review of the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi in which Ambassador Christopher Stevens was killed.

“We’re not going to pretend that this was not a problem. This was a huge problem. And we’re going to implement every single recommendation that’s been put forward,” Obama said in the interview, referring to security issues identified in the review.

“With respect to who carried it out, that’s an ongoing investigation. The FBI has sent individuals to Libya repeatedly. We have some very good leads, but this is not something that I‘m going to be at liberty to talk about right now,” he said.

The interview was conducted on Saturday.

