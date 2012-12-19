FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US report on Benghazi finds 'grossly inadequate' security, systemic failure
December 19, 2012 / 2:53 AM / 5 years ago

US report on Benghazi finds 'grossly inadequate' security, systemic failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - An independent U.S. panel on Tuesday faulted the State Department for systemic failures, management deficiencies and a “grossly inadequate” security stance in the deadly September attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.

The report by the Accountability Review Board also said the host Libyan government’s response to the attacks was “profoundly lacking” and criticized senior U.S. State Department management for failing to react to security concerns raised by U.S. diplomats in Libya.

