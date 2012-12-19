FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Independent inquiry faults U.S. State Department in Benghazi attack
December 19, 2012 / 2:23 AM / 5 years ago

Independent inquiry faults U.S. State Department in Benghazi attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - An independent inquiry into the attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, that killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans on Sept. 11, sharply criticized the State Department for a lack of seasoned security personnel and for relying on untested local militias to protect the compound, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper cited congressional and State Department officials for the report.

The committee investigating the incident, known as an Accountability Review Board and mandated by U.S. law, conducted its study in secret and presented its report to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday.

