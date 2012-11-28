FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senator Collins: can't support Rice without more information
November 28, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

US Senator Collins: can't support Rice without more information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Susan Collins, after meeting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice on Wednesday, said she could not support her for Secretary of State without more information.

Other Republicans have threatened to block Rice’s nomination if President Barack Obama picks her to replace Hillary Clinton, which would require Senate confirmation. Votes from moderate Republicans like Collins would be needed to overcome those procedural obstacles.

“I would need to have additional information before I could support her nomination,” Collins told reporters.

She said she would support Democrat Senator John Kerry for secretary of state. “I think John Kerry would be an excellent appointment and will be easily confirmed by his colleagues,” she said.

