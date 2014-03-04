FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bernanke says U.S. set for 3 pct growth this year
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Bernanke says U.S. set for 3 pct growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 4 (Reuters) - The outlook for the U.S. economy is positive compared to the rest of the industrial world and there are good reasons to think it will keep growing at a rate of around 3 percent this year, former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday.

Bernanke, making his first public speech since he left office in January, was addressing a financial conference in the the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The housing sector, which was a big part of the U.S. slowdown, shows signs of recovering and the construction industry will expand, he said.

However, he also said the crisis was not yet over in the United States. “The first thing the U.S. learnt is the U.S. is not invulnerable to crisis,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.