San Francisco lawmakers approve soda health warning labels

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure requiring warning labels on cans of soda and other sugar-sweetened beverages, one of a salvo of laws intended to discourage consumption of the sugary drinks.

The 11-member Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to ban advertising of sugar-sweetened beverages on city property, restrict city funds from being used for the purchase of the drinks, and require warning labels on beverage containers.

“This is a looming disaster for our healthcare system,” said Supervisor Scott Weiner, one sponsor of the measures. “These are not just harmless products that taste good, these are products that are making people sick. And we have to take action.”

The warning labels will read: “Drinking beverages with added sugar leads to obesity, diabetes and tooth decay. This is a message from the City and County of San Francisco.”

U.S. public health advocates have long clamored for ways to reduce the use of sugary drinks, especially among youth, to combat rising obesity and diabetes rates. Berkeley, California voted last year to approve a soda tax measure, the only municipality in the nation to do so.

But few elected officials around the country have followed suit, though efforts in statehouses continue. California state lawmakers this year failed to advance a bill to require warning labels on sugary drinks.

Illinois legislators rejected a soda tax measure in 2014, but lawmakers there have introduced a successor proposal, which would assess a penny-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks to fund Medicaid and community health programs.

During Tuesday’s hearing in San Francisco, Supervisor John Avalos expressed disdain for the Dew Tour, an action sports event promoting Mountain Dew soda which in 2013 took place in the city’s Civic Center, just steps from City Hall.

“We had 20-foot-tall bottles of Mountain Dew,” Avalos said. “When it comes to a big corporation paying the city a lot of money to host an event like this, we will no longer turn a blind eye.”