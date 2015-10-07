FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Beyonce, Rihanna, others sue Paris firm over clothing knockoffs
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 7, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Beyonce, Rihanna, others sue Paris firm over clothing knockoffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds reaction from ElevenParis, Paris dateline)

By Jonathan Stempel and Andrew Chung

NEW YORK/PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Beyonce, Jay Z, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna have jointly sued a Paris clothing retailer they say has been “brazenly” selling shirts, hats, backpacks, mobile phone cases and other items featuring their likenesses without permission.

The complaint filed on Tuesday in federal court in New York said ElevenParis has ignored the singers’ warnings to stop the sales, including in a store in Manhattan’s SoHo district, and on its website.

ElevenParis said in a statement on Wednesday that negotiations had been under way with these celebrities for nearly a year and were continuing. “ElevenParis is determined to find a fair and balanced agreement with them and their advisers,” the statement said.

The artists accused ElevenParis and its affiliates of being “habitual, willful intellectual property infringers that, without authorization, usurp the trademarks, copyrights and other rights of A-list celebrities.”

The challenged products include clothing bearing the singers’ faces, phrases such as “Kanye is my Homie” and “Pharrell is my Brotha,” and Beyonce and Rihanna song lyrics.

According to the complaint, ElevenParis’ actions “have caused and are causing immediate irreparable harm” to the plaintiffs, who seek to recoup profits and triple damages over the allegations of trademark infringement and violations of their rights of publicity.

Each of the artists also has their own clothing lines or collaborations with apparel manufacturers, the complaint said, generating “hundreds of millions of dollars” in sales. (Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.