March 23 The National Biodiesel Board said on
Thursday it has filed a petition to the U.S. government to
investigate imports from Argentina and Indonesia, saying they
have violated trade laws by flooding the U.S. market with
dumped, subsidized biodiesel.
The National Biodiesel Board filed the request with the U.S.
Department of Commerce and U.S. International Trade Commission
on behalf of U.S. biodiesel producers, who have been hit by
soaring imports of the biofuel in recent years, the group said
in a statement.
Biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia rose 464
percent from 2014 to 2016, taking about 18 percent of market
share, the biodiesel board said.
"Our goal is to create a level playing field to
give markets, consumers and retailers access to the benefits of
true and fair competition," said National Biodiesel Board Chief
Executive Officer Donnell Rehagen.
(Reporting by Christine Prentice in New York and Michael
Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)