March 23 The National Biodiesel Board said on Thursday it has filed a petition to the U.S. government to investigate imports from Argentina and Indonesia, saying they have violated trade laws by flooding the U.S. market with dumped, subsidized biodiesel.

The National Biodiesel Board filed the request with the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. International Trade Commission on behalf of U.S. biodiesel producers, who have been hit by soaring imports of the biofuel in recent years, the group said in a statement.

Biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia rose 464 percent from 2014 to 2016, taking about 18 percent of market share, the biodiesel board said.

"Our goal is to create a level playing field to give markets, consumers and retailers access to the benefits of true and fair competition," said National Biodiesel Board Chief Executive Officer Donnell Rehagen.

(Reporting by Christine Prentice in New York and Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)