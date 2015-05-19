EPA extends deadline for biofuels compliance by 7 months - statement

(Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it plans to extend the reporting deadline for compliance with its biofuels program by seven months, part of an effort to get the program “back on track.”

EPA will propose pushing the deadline for a key compliance report for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program to Jan. 31, 2016 from June 1, 2015, the agency said in a statement.

These reports ensure that biofuels producers, fuel importers and other owners of biofuels credits are in line with RFS requirements.

The statements came alongside an affirmation form the agency of its plans to propose Renewable Fuel Standards for 2014, 2015, and 2016 by June 1.

The EPA will propose setting the deadline for 2013 compliance reporting on Jan. 31, 2016, the statement said.