EPA seen increasing biofuels targets to 18.8 bln gallons -sources
#Energy
May 18, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

EPA seen increasing biofuels targets to 18.8 bln gallons -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental regulators will propose on Wednesday that fuel companies must mix 18.8 billion gallons of corn-based ethanol and biofuels into the nation’s diesel and gasoline next year, two sources familiar with the situation said.

That is a modest 4 percent rise from the 18.11 billion gallons set by the Environmental Protection Agency for this year. That includes 14.8 billion for ethanol, up from 14.5 billion for this year.

An announcement is expected at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), sources said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
