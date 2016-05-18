FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. EPA proposes modest rise in 2017 biofuels targets -document
May 18, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. EPA proposes modest rise in 2017 biofuels targets -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental regulators proposed on Wednesday that fuel companies have to mix 18.8 billion gallons of corn-based ethanol and biofuels into the country’s diesel and gasoline next year, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

In a document sent by the Environmental Protection Agency to Capitol Hill, the agency called for a modest 4 percent rise from the 18.11 billion gallons set for this year.

That includes 14.8 billion for ethanol, up from 14.5 billion for this year, the document showed.

The numbers confirmed a previous report by Reuters.

An announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency is expected at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), sources said. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, D.C.; Writing by Josephine Mason)

