US CFTC says it is not probing Icahn's activity in biofuels credits

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission informed eight Democratic U.S. senators last month that it is not investigating biofuels credits after the lawmakers had urged it to probe billionaire Carl Icahn's activity in that market, according to a copy of a letter seen by Reuters.

The Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown, had urged the CFTC and other regulators to investigate whether Icahn, an adviser to President Donald Trump, had violated insider trading laws, or anti-market manipulation laws in so-called RINs markets. The CFTC said in the letter dated May 19, the copy of which Reuters saw on Monday, that RINS are not traded on futures markets.