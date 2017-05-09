FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic Senators call for probe into Icahn's biofuel credit dealings
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 3 months ago

Democratic Senators call for probe into Icahn’s biofuel credit dealings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Eight Democratic Senators on Tuesday asked U.S. regulators to launch an investigation into billionaire Carl Icahn’s activities in the U.S. biofuels blending credit market, saying the activist investor may have violated securities trading laws since becoming an adviser to President Donald Trump.

“We are writing to request that your agencies investigate whether Carl Icahn violated insider trading laws, anti-market manipulation laws, or any other relevant laws based on his recent actions in the market for renewable fuel credits,” the senators said in a letter to the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, was signed by Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and five others. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Chris Prentice, and Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

