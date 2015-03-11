Biofuels group calls for policy change, sparking industry dispute

(Reuters) - The head of the Advanced Biofuels Association on Wednesday called for legislative changes to the U.S. Renewable Fuels Standards (RFS) program, sparking criticism from those within the industry who favor maintaining the current policy.

The RFS needs to be changed to eliminate a loophole that allows oil companies to opt out from blending cellulosic biofuels with a waiver credit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and minimum prices need to be established for the government credits when those fuels are used, Michael McAdams, president of the group, said at an industry conference.

The call also underscores a growing rift between corn-based ethanol producers, which represent the bulk of U.S. biofuels production, and the rest of the renewable fuels industry.

The group will be “actively seeking” program reform, McAdams said. He also called on Congress to extend the program beyond 2022 to provide incentive for investment in plants that produce cellulosic biofuels.

The U.S. biofuels program targets for renewable fuels to account for 36 billion gallons of total U.S. fuel use by 2022, with an increasing amount designated to biofuels made of plant waste and other feedstocks that more drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions than corn-based ethanol.

The statements from McAdams were immediately slammed by the Renewable Fuels Association, which represents corn-based ethanol producers.

“There is nothing wrong with the RFS that can’t be fixed by that which is right with the RFS,” Bob Dineen, head of the RFA, said in an emailed statement.

Oil companies are required through the RFS to include ethanol and alternatives into their fuel blends. Ethanol output soared to about 14 billion gallons last year.

Proponents of advanced biofuels have said that investment in them has lagged due to issues with the design and implementation of the program.

“The primary purpose of the RFS was to build a second-generation industry,” said Scott Faber, Vice President of Government Affairs, on a separate call conducted with the American Petroleum Institute.

“Today’s announcement is the ultimate recognition that RFS has failed.”

This is the latest in a wave of criticism from lawmakers, environmentalists, and oil companies that hold that the RFS drives up costs of food and other resources and has other regulatory flaws. Many of the recent challenges to the program have been targeted at eliminating use of corn-based ethanol.