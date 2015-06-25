U.S. lawmaker may try to limit funding for biofuels -sources

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Reuters) - A U.S. lawmaker is considering launching a bid to cripple the renewable fuels program through a funding bill, the latest in a series of attacks on the controversial policy on Capitol Hill, according to sources.

Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk from Georgia is considering introducing an amendment to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program as part of a Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies appropriations bill, sources said.

The amendment would limit funding of program implementation, administration and enforcement, according to a draft of the bill seen by Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Loudermilk did not return calls for comment.

Some said any push to defund the RFS might be more likely to stymie the appropriations process than anything else. The move, however, would still be significant for its timing, as the oil and corn lobbies ramp up calls for changes to a recent proposal for biofuels use from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ten years since its inception, the program remains a hot-button issue in Washington. Bills for reform and repeal have been introduced in both the House of Representatives and the Senate this year.

A move to weaken the RFS through budget appropriations has been expected in recent months, given that even getting to a vote on a bill for reform or repeal is widely considered to be unlikely heading into the 2016 election.

To be sure, experts say a move to gut funding for the RFS would be unlikely to pass a vote in either House of Congress. The vote alone, however, would be significant in assessing where new members of Congress stand on the controversial program. Garnering support from new lawmakers this year has been a key task for lobbyists on both sides.

Still, the move has worried even some critics of the RFS for its potential to stymie passage of an appropriations bill that includes other environmental programs.

An oil industry executive described it as “ill-advised.”

Sources said that it was unlikely such an amendment would be voted on before the Fourth of July holiday.