WASHINGTON A U.S. watchdog group filed a lawsuit
in a federal court on Tuesday to force the Environmental
Protection Agency to release communications with billionaire
investor Carl Icahn, who it says tried to influence biofuels
policy for personal gain.
American Oversight, which has filed nearly a dozen lawsuits
against the Trump administration on a range of issues, filed the
suit after it did not get an "adequate" response from two
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for communications
between Icahn and representatives of his oil refining company
CVR Energy Inc and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and
senior agency officials.
Icahn, who owns an 82 percent stake in CVR, has recommended
the White House change the biofuels program in a way that would
reduce costs to CVR and other refining companies.
He was named as an unpaid special adviser to President
Donald Trump in December and has said his proposal is not
self-dealing because it would benefit many refining companies,
not just CVR.
"We need to know what kind of influence Mr. Icahn has at the
EPA to see if he has been shaping energy policy to benefit
himself at the expense of American families," said American
Oversight Executive Director Austin Evers.
According to the court filing, accessing those documents
"would shed light on a matter of significant public concern: the
extent to which individuals associated with industry interests,
such as fossil fuel firms, have access to the Trump
administration and EPA and are influencing federal environmental
protection regulations."
The group said that EPA Administrator Pruitt has a known
track record of working closely with energy companies, raising
the need for scrutinizing his communications with Icahn.
Reuters reported in April that CVR made a huge bet in 2016
that prices for government biofuels credits would fall - just
before Icahn started advising Trump on rules driving that
market.
That gamble involved $186 million worth of biofuels credits
the company said it needed at the end of 2016 to satisfy
regulatory requirements.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, however,
said in May that it is not investigating Icahn's activity in the
biofuels credits market.
American Oversight filed suit in the U.S. District Court for
the District of Columbia.