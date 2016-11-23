U.S. government to up 2017 biofuels target from proposed levels -sources

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is expected to finalize targets for biofuel use for next year at 19.28 billion gallons, up from the volumes proposed in May, according to two sources.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to announce the final volumes on Wednesday. They are expected to set the target for conventional biofuel, or ethanol, at 15 billion gallons and the advanced biofuel target at 4.28 billion gallons, said two sources familiar with the plan.