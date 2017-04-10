FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
U.S. sentences N.J. man to 5 years prison on biodiesel fraud
#U.S. Legal News
April 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. sentences N.J. man to 5 years prison on biodiesel fraud

Timothy Gardner

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Justice said on Friday it had sentenced the owner of a New Jersey feedstock processor to five years in prison for conspiracy to commit fraud in a scheme connected to credits for making biodiesel.

The department sentenced Malek Jalal, owner of Unity Fuels, to 60 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution for the scheme that involved more than $7 million fraudulent tax credits and renewable fuel credits known as RINs, the DOJ said.

