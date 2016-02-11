FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil group API sues U.S. EPA over biofuels policy
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
February 11, 2016 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Oil group API sues U.S. EPA over biofuels policy

Chris Prentice

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute (API) has sued the U.S. environmental regulator over its plan for biofuels use, the group said on Thursday, on the heels of a similar lawsuit from another oil association.

API is challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s failure to meet deadlines for the 2014 and 2017 biomass-based diesel standards and for mandating more cellulosic ethanol in 2016 than exists, a spokesman for the group said in a statement.

The group is seeking review by a U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., according to a document filed on Thursday.

The move follows a challenge filed by the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) on Wednesday, which also said that EPA has failed to comply with legal requirements for setting the annual biofuels targets.

Both oil groups have filed to intervene on behalf of EPA in another lawsuit filed last month over the controversial policy, in which biofuels and agricultural groups have questioned the agency’s authority to set annual volumetric targets below those outlined in a 2007 law.

EPA is required by the Renewable Fuel Standard program to set targets annually for the volumes of renewable fuels fuel companies have to blend each year with gasoline and diesel. In November, EPA set targets for use for 2014-2016 that disappointed both biofuels and oil groups, following years of regulatory delay.

The agency did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.