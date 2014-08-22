FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. EPA sends final 2014 biofuel targets to White House for review
#Energy
August 22, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. EPA sends final 2014 biofuel targets to White House for review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday sent its final targets for 2014 biofuel use to the White House, as the long-delayed rule enters its final round of review before public release.

With the rule now at the White House, the administration will face a last-ditch round of lobbying from biofuel producers seeking changes to the rule and opponents of the mandate hoping regulators will stand firm on proposed cuts to the targets. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

