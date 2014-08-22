U.S. EPA sends final 2014 biofuel targets to White House for review

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday sent its final targets for 2014 biofuel use to the White House, as the long-delayed rule enters its final round of review before public release.

With the rule now at the White House, the administration will face a last-ditch round of lobbying from biofuel producers seeking changes to the rule and opponents of the mandate hoping regulators will stand firm on proposed cuts to the targets. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)