FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate Agriculture Committee to hold hearing on advanced biofuels
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Senate Agriculture Committee to hold hearing on advanced biofuels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said on Tuesday it will meet on April 8 to discuss the role that advanced biofuels can play in strengthening the rural economy.

Unlike renewable fuels such as corn-based ethanol, advanced biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol are typically made from feedstocks such as wood, grass or agricultural waste. The technology has been slow to catch on.

Among those due to testify are representatives from DuPont Industrial Biosciences, the trade association Airlines for America, and the Advanced Ethanol Council. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.