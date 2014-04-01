Senate Agriculture Committee to hold hearing on advanced biofuels

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said on Tuesday it will meet on April 8 to discuss the role that advanced biofuels can play in strengthening the rural economy.

Unlike renewable fuels such as corn-based ethanol, advanced biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol are typically made from feedstocks such as wood, grass or agricultural waste. The technology has been slow to catch on.

Among those due to testify are representatives from DuPont Industrial Biosciences, the trade association Airlines for America, and the Advanced Ethanol Council. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)