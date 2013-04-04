FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says following new bird flu closely; preparing vaccine
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 4, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says following new bird flu closely; preparing vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday it is monitoring a new strain of bird flu and plans to start preparing a vaccine just in case it is needed.

So far, the new strain of flu known as avian influenza A (H7N9) is only in China and has not yet been found to be capable of being transmitted from person to person.

The CDC said on its website it is following the situation closely and coordinating with domestic and international partners. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.