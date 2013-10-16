FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawaii-bound plane lands in Oakland after possible bird strike
October 16, 2013 / 7:17 PM / 4 years ago

Hawaii-bound plane lands in Oakland after possible bird strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - An Alaska Airlines flight on its way to Hawaii from California made an emergency landing in Oakland on Wednesday after what may have been a bird strike, and all on board were safe, a spokesman for the Port of Oakland said.

The Boeing 737-800 had been carrying 166 passengers and crew members on a flight from San Jose, California, and made the landing shortly after takeoff after pilots reported a bird may have flown into one of the engines, said spokesman Brian Kidd.

It was too soon to know whether a bird really did fly into the engines, he said.

The plane, which took off from San Jose at 8:30 a.m. local time, landed in Oakland without incident at 9 a.m. The passengers were switched to another plane to continue their trip to Honolulu, Kidd said.

Alaska Airlines is a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group Inc .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
