FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York's DFS may create 'Transitional BitLicense' for bitcoin
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

New York's DFS may create 'Transitional BitLicense' for bitcoin

Michelle Conlin

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New York’s Department of Financial Services is considering creating a special type of bitcoin license called a “Transitional BitLicense,” which would let certain small businesses and start-ups operate within a more flexible framework, according to the department’s Superintendent, Benjamin Lawsky.

Lawsky is due to make the announcement on Sunday night at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas.

The initial comment period for the proposed BitLicense framework ended on Oct. 21, 2014.

The DFS is also designating a small group of specialized examiners to deal with start-ups and their license applications. (Reporting by Michelle Conlin; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.