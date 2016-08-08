FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to auction $16 million worth of bitcoin from various cases
August 8, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. to auction $16 million worth of bitcoin from various cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Monday it plans to auction over 2,700 bitcoin that were forfeited during several cases, including the prosecution of the creator of the online black market known as Silk Road.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that the online auction would be held on Aug. 22, and that potential bidders must register by Aug. 18. The bitcoin are worth nearly $16.1 million, according to the Bitstamp exchange. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
