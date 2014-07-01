Announcement anticipated in bitcoin sale in afternoon-US Marshals Service

July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Marshals Service could reveal more details of its auction of nearly 30,000 bitcoin later today, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We anticipate making an announcement late this afternoon,” said Lynzey Donahue, spokeswoman for the USMS. A planned sale of 29,655 bitcoin confiscated in a raid on the Silk Road drug ring attracted 63 bids from 45 registered bidders on Friday. So far, the price fetched in the auction is unknown. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by James Dalgleish)