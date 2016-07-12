FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SolidX files to launch bitcoin exchange-traded product
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 12, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

SolidX files to launch bitcoin exchange-traded product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - SolidX Partners Inc, a blockchain technology company, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an exchange-traded product that tracks the price of bitcoins.

SolidX Bitcoin Trust will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol XBTC upon regulatory approval, SolidX Partners said on Tuesday.

SolidX is the second company to file for a bitcoin exchange-traded product with the U.S. regulators.

The Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust, owned by brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, filed an application for a bitcoin ETF three years ago.

Last month, the brothers filed to switch the listing of their proposed bitcoin ETF to BATS Global Markets from Nasdaq.

If approved by the SEC, the Winklevoss ETF would be the first bitcoin ETF issued by a U.S. entity.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.