U.S. details accused Silk Road operator's murder-for-hire plots

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors finished presenting their case against Silk Road’s accused operator on Monday, as jurors were shown internal messages they said he sent soliciting the murder of five people he believed had threatened the underground drug-selling website.

The murder-for-hire plots were detailed in a series of messages found on Silk Road’s servers and shown to jurors during the federal trial in Manhattan of Ross Ulbricht, who prosecutors say ran the website under the alias Dread Pirate Roberts.

While no evidence exists the murders took place, prosecutors contend Ulbricht’s alleged attempts to solicit them show the lengths he took to protect Silk Road, a website where drugs and other illicit goods could be secretly bought with bitcoins.

The messages showed that in 2013, Dread Pirate Roberts paid a purported Hells Angels member $150,000 in bitcoins to murder “FriendlyChemist,” a user who had threatened to publicly release Silk Road vendor and customer identities unless he was paid $500,000.

Dread Pirate Roberts in a message said “this kind of behavior is unforgivable to me,” adding: “Especially here on Silk Road, anonymity is sacrosanct.”

Dread Pirate Roberts later paid $500,000 to the same person, known online as redandwhite, to kill a Canadian drug dealer named tony76 and three associates after he was told they were connected to the extortion scheme and other scams.

“That problem was dealt with,” redandwhite wrote in April 2013.

The messages contained the real names of the targets but prosecutors say Canadian law enforcement could not find the targeted users or any homicides matching the messages’ descriptions.

Silk Road operated from at least January 2011 to October 2013. By the time authorities seized it, Silk Road had generated nearly $213.9 million in sales and $13.2 million in commissions, Brian Shaw, an FBI contractor, testified Monday.

Ulbricht, 30, faces charges including conspiracy to commit narcotics trafficking. His lawyer, Joshua Dratel, has acknowledged Ulbricht created Silk Road but says his client became the “fall guy” for its true operators.

While prosecutors spent Monday establishing Ulbricht’s role in the murder-for-hire plots, several defense witnesses called after the government rested said he was a kind, loving person.

“He’s one of the most peaceful people I know,” said Daniel Davis, a friend who grew up with Ulbricht in Austin, Texas.

Ulbricht told the judge he would not testify, leaving just three more witnesses to take the stand Tuesday before closing arguments later that day.

The case is U.S. v. Ulbricht, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-06919.