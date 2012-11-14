Natural gas a focus of investigation into Indianapolis explosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Investigators believe natural gas was involved in a massive explosion that killed two people and damaged scores of houses in an Indianapolis neighborhood, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities have ruled out a meth lab explosion as a cause of the blast, but investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board did not find any problems with the underground gas pipes in the blast zone.

“Our investigators believe natural gas is involved,” Gary Coons, chief of homeland security for Indianapolis, said in a statement. “They are currently in the process of recovering the appliances from destroyed homes to help determine the cause.”

Citizens Energy Group said tests conducted in cooperation with the NTSB and state utility regulators found no evidence of natural gas leaks from its underground facilities in the subdivision where the explosion and fire occurred.

Two homes were leveled in the blast and 31 sustained extensive damage, Adam Collins of the Indianapolis Department of Code Enforcement said. (Editing by David Bailey and Cynthia Johnston)