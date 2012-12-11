FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas well explodes near Charleston, West Virginia
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 11, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Gas well explodes near Charleston, West Virginia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - A gas well exploded near Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday, setting four houses on fire, an emergency spokesman said. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

The explosion was reported at 12:41 p.m. ET, said Michael Slater of the Metro Emergency Operations Center in Charleston.

The explosion in Sissonville, about 10 miles north of Charleston, set four houses on fire, and they were still burning at mid-afternoon, Slater said.

Nearby Interstate 77 was closed to traffic in both directions, as was Route 21.

“Flames are shooting very high in the area,” he said.

A nearby nursing home was not damaged by the blast, he said.

A spokeswoman said West Virginia State Police were preparing to release further details about the blast imminently.

Reporting and writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.