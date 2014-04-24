FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wyoming agency says rest of Opal Hub gas hub normal after Williams blast
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Wyoming agency says rest of Opal Hub gas hub normal after Williams blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The Wyoming Pipeline Authority said on Thursday that all other natural gas processing plants and pipelines at the Opal Hub were working normally after a Wednesday blast shut a Williams Companies Inc plant.

Brian Jeffries, executive director of the Wyoming Pipeline Authority, said the Opal Hub normally moves about 4-5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natual gas at this time of year.

The Williams plant that pulls liquids out of gas to purify it had been producing about 1 bcf/d before the explosion on Wednesday.

Jeffries, whose agency encourages the development and marketing of gas through pipelines to help lift the state’s tax revenues, said gas from the Opal Hub mostly moves product to the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Nevada and Southern California. (Reporting By Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
