Fire still burning at Wyoming natgas facility -Williams
April 24, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Fire still burning at Wyoming natgas facility -Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Fire is still burning at the Williams Cos Inc’s natural gas processing plant in Opal, Wyoming, that exploded on Wednesday afternoon, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at 2 p.m. MDT (2000 GMT) on Wednesday and led to the evacuation of a nearby town.

Williams shut natural gas gathering pipelines that feed the facility late on Wednesday. The lines remained shut on Thursday, interrupting nearly 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas supply, company spokeswoman Michele Swaner said.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

