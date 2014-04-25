FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wyoming natgas plant still burning two days after explosion
April 25, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Wyoming natgas plant still burning two days after explosion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Fire was still burning at Williams Companies Inc’s natural gas processing plant in southwestern Wyoming on Friday, two days after an explosion disrupted supplies in the key Rockies hub.

Pipelines that supply the Opal, Wyoming, facility and those that move processed natural gas and natural gas liquids away from the plant remained shut Friday.

The explosion and fire have interrupted nearly 1 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/day) of output, or about a quarter of daily supply at Opal gas hub, according to the company and the Wyoming pipeline authority.

The hub, at the confluence of five pipelines and several processing plants, moves about 4-5 bcf/day of natural gas at this time of year, mostly to Western states.

The company is still attempting to isolate the fire to its source, said George Angerbauer, a Williams spokesman at the site.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

An evacuation order was lifted on Thursday and residents of the nearby town have returned to their homes, Angerbauer said.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Peter Galloway

