Explosions rock propane plant in central Florida
#Energy
July 30, 2013 / 4:21 AM / in 4 years

Explosions rock propane plant in central Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (Reuters) - A series of explosions rocked a propane gas plant in central Florida, northwest of Orlando, on Monday night, an emergency dispatch official said, and local media reported that homeowners living within a mile of the facility were being evacuated.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone had been injured or killed in the blasts, which began at about 11 p.m. EDT in the town of Tavares, Florida, the Lake County dispatcher told Reuters.

He said fire department and other emergency crews were being dispatched to the scene. (Reporting by Barbara Liston in Orlando; additional reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; editing by Jackie Frank)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
