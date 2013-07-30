FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Officials report 15 missing, 7 injured in blasts at Florida propane facility
#Energy
July 30, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Officials report 15 missing, 7 injured in blasts at Florida propane facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (Reuters) - Fifteen workers were missing and seven were injured in a series of explosions that rocked a propane tank servicing plant in central Florida, northwest of Orlando, late on Monday, a spokesman for the local sheriff’s office said.

Two other workers escaped unhurt from the blasts, which began at about 10:30 p.m. local time at the Blue Rhino propane gas filling station in the town of Tavares, Florida, John Herrell, Lake County sheriff’s spokesman, told a news conference. (Reporting by Barbara Liston; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Ron Grover)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
