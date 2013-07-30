FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All 15 workers briefly missing in Florida blasts are found safe- officials
July 30, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

All 15 workers briefly missing in Florida blasts are found safe- officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (Reuters) - All 15 workers briefly reported missing in explosions that rocked a propane tank servicing plant in central Florida late on Monday have turned up safe, a spokesman for the local sheriff’s office said.

At least seven other workers were injured by the fiery blasts, which began at about 10:30 p.m. local time at the Blue Rhino propane gas filling station in the town of Tavares, about 40 miles northwest of Orlando, said John Herrell, Lake County sheriff’s spokesman.

He said the 15 workers who initially were reported by the plant manager to be unaccounted for had merely “scattered” when the explosions began and have since been contacted and they “are OK.” (Reporting by Barbara Liston; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Ron Grover)

