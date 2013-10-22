FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Navy's Blue Angels to take flight again in 2014 season
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 22, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Navy's Blue Angels to take flight again in 2014 season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The renowned Blue Angels precision flying team will return to the skies next year for a full air show season after being grounded for much of 2013 because of federal spending cuts, the U.S. Navy said.

The flight demonstration squadron is scheduled to perform 65 shows at 34 locations across the United States, with the first show set for March 15 at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California, the Navy said.

The 2014 season will wrap up on Nov. 8 at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, where the 130-person team is based.

“Our performances provide a unique opportunity to inspire millions to connect with and support our service members,” said Commander Thomas Frosch, flight leader for the Blue Angels.

The group said it would discuss its return for the 2014 season at a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Pensacola.

The flying team is seen as a key community outreach effort for the military, but active-duty troops were given priority amid $85 billion in automatic budget cuts that began taking effect last spring.

Launched in 1946 to enhance recruiting, the Blue Angels program costs about $40 million a year. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.