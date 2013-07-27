FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two missing from wedding party after New York boat accident
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 27, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Two missing from wedding party after New York boat accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Two people were missing on Saturday after a boat with a wedding party aboard struck a barge on the Hudson River near New York City, and four others were taken to a hospital with injuries, local authorities and CNN said.

The sheriff’s office of Rockland County, New York said the boat hit a construction barge on Friday night below the Tappan Zee bridge, a major transportation link across the Hudson River.

The people taken to a hospital had head injuries and one of them was unconscious when rescued from the badly-damaged boat, said Robert Vancura, of the Rockland County Sheriff’s office.

The two missing were a bride-to-be whose wedding was scheduled to be in two weeks, and the best man, CNN reported, quoting a family member.

Police said they suspended the search for the missing overnight but resumed this morning.

The Journal News newspaper said the vessel was a 21-foot (6.4-metre) power boat.

Reporting by Greg McCune; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.