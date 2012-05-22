FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coast Guard suspends search off Texas for fishing boat
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 22, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

Coast Guard suspends search off Texas for fishing boat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday it had suspended its search off the Texas coast for a fishing boat with six people aboard after a radio transmission that had reported it was sinking.

An emergency radio caller said on Sunday the boat was sinking in the Gulf of Mexico near Galveston and he and the five others aboard were climbing into a life raft.

After searching about 2,400 nautical square miles by air and sea, “we found no signs of debris, no signs of anything that indicates that a vessel went down,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Elvie Damaso said.

The garbled radio transmission said that the boat was called Scallywag or Skylark.

The Coast Guard found no evidence that a vessel and its crew were missing, Damaso said. No relatives have reported family members missing.

Damaso said the call could have been a hoax. (Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Eric Walsh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.