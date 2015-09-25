Obama, surprised by resignation, calls Boehner 'a good man'

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday he was taken by surprise by U.S. House Speaker John Boehner’s plan to resign next month, adding that he called the Republican leader after hearing the news.

“John Boehner is a good man. He is a patriot. He cares deeply about the House, an institution in which he has served for a long time. He cares about his constituents and he cares about America,” Obama told reporters at a joint press conference with China’s president. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)