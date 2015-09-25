FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Speaker Boehner to resign speakership and seat Oct 30
September 25, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House Speaker Boehner to resign speakership and seat Oct 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, will resign his speakership and his seat in Congress effective Oct. 30, a Boehner aide said on Friday.

“The Speaker believes putting members through prolonged leadership turmoil would do irreparable damage to the institution,” the aide said in an email, asking not to be named. “For the good of the Republican conference and the institution, he will resign the Speakership and his seat in Congress, effective October 30.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

