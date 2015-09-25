Boehner says "leadership turmoil" would have harmed House, Republicans

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner issued a statement on Friday confirming his plans to resign as speaker and from his House seat on Oct. 30, saying he wanted to avoid continued leadership turmoil.

“It was my plan to only serve as Speaker until the end of last year, but I stayed on to provide continuity to the Republican Conference and the House,” the Ohio Republican said in the statement.

“It is my view, however, that prolonged leadership turmoil would do irreparable damage to the institution,” Boehner said.