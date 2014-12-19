U.S. dismisses new EU claims on Boeing tax breaks

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A new European complaint about tax breaks for aircraft manufacturer Boeing “lack any foundation,” and show the European Union is not serious about resolving the long-running dispute, a senior official from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Friday.

“Based on the request filed today, we think the EU’s new claims lack any foundation,” USTR Chief Counsel Tim Reif said in an emailed statement after the EU filed a new dispute with the World Trade Organization.

“In addition, the EU’s filing of yet another complaint, before the panel in the ongoing compliance proceeding has even released its decision, is another example that they are not serious about moving toward a constructive resolution. When the EU is ready to resolve this dispute on the basis of WTO rules, rather than just dragging it out, they will find us ready.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes)