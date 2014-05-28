CORRECTED-Boeing receives U.S. approval for wider 787 operations

(Corrects second paragraph to say 5-1/2 instead of 6-1/2 hours)

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday approved extended operations (ETOPS) for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, the company said, a move that will allow the planes to fly on a wider range of routes.

The move permits 787s to be operated for up to 330 minutes, or 5-1/2 hours, away from a landing field, versus the 180 minute, or three hour, limit in place since the Dreamliner was launched in 2011.

“Granting of the expanded operational permission will allow airlines to introduce additional routes after they meet the proof of capabilities requirements and receive approval from their own regulatory agencies,” Boeing said.