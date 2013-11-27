FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing icing problems could lead to forced landings -U.S. FAA
November 27, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing icing problems could lead to forced landings -U.S. FAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Icing problems that have occurred on Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner and 747-8 aircraft using engines made by General Electric Co could lead to forced landings, the U.S. aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

The so-called airworthiness directive from the Federal Aviation Administration had been expected after a series of incidents this year. The FAA said the problems affected nine flights and in two cases affected both engines on the flight.

The directive provides more detail about icing that the agency said could occur in types of high-altitude thunderstorms. The icing could reduce the ability of the engines to provide thrust and “could lead to a forced landing,” the agency said.

