FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing wins large NASA 'space taxi' award -source
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing wins large NASA 'space taxi' award -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has won a large NASA contract to develop new “space taxis” that would fly astronauts to the International Space Station instead of relying on Russian spacecraft, an industry source said ahead of a NASA announcement expected on Tuesday.

The source said Boeing had received a full award for the multibillion-dollar contract, but financial details were not immediately available. NASA declined comment.

It was not immediately clear whether NASA would award smaller orders to rival bidders, including Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, and privately held Sierra Nevada Corp.

The contract has taken on new urgency in recent months, given escalating tensions with Russia over its annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ros Krasny and Jim Loney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.